State officials have given more than $72 million in $10,000 grants to individual small businesses statewide, but say it’s not enough. They want to hand out $28 million more by Jan. 1.

The Main Street Bounceback program begun by the administration of Gov. Tony Evers in August 2021—and the source of $10,000 grants to 112 Rock County businesses—is “really important,” Missy Hughes, the state’s top economic development officer, said last week.

Steven Walters started covering

the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you