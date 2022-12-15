It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness, the saying goes. And a group of Black and Jewish leaders is taking that spirit to the fight against racism and antisemitism — times 15.

In a full-page ad in The New York Times last Saturday, a group of Black and Jewish leaders called for Americans to join them in a coast-to-coast display of unity “to dispel the darkness of racism and antisemitism in America” for the 15 nights of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Michael Graham is Managing Editor at InsideSources.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you