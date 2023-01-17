In the house where I grew up, President Richard Nixon was a villain. My parents voted against him every opportunity they got, and we all cheered when he resigned during his second term, flying off in ignominy from the White House lawn to a life outside the public eye.

That he was a criminal, a warmonger, a bigot, a vicious redbaiter, a threat to the Constitution — these were unquestionable truths.

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you