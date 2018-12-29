Wondering if things will change for the better in the New Year? Here’s a sneak peek of the news certain to happen during 2019.

Jan. 1: In a New Year’s tweet to the nation, President Trump says he has surveillance showing that Hillary Clinton is continuing to use a private email server. He vows to appoint a special prosecutor to “bring her to justice.”

Jan. 3: On “Fox & Friends,” Donald Trump Jr. discloses that he has broken up with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and is now dating Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Jan. 27: A Pew poll reveals that 93 percent of politicians are unaware the government has been “shut down” since December.

Feb. 3: At Super Bowl LIII, the NFL suspends 14 players for “socializing” with cheerleaders in the concussion protocol tent.

Feb. 9: Colin Jost delights “SNL” viewers with news that he is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Feb. 24: At the 91st Oscars, Steve Carell receives the Irving G. Thalberg Award for “Most films released just before the end-of-year cutoff.”

Feb. 26: A presidential tweet warns that if the government shutdown continues, 18,000 troops might have to be withdrawn from the Mexican border.

Mar. 16: In a tearful announcement, Colin Jost tells “SNL” viewers that he is having the Kimberly Guilfoyle tattoo removed from his buttocks.

Apr. 27: At the comedian-free White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, author Ron Chernow entertains with a gripping retrospective on “Presidential Tweets Over the Last One-Fifth of a Decade.”

May 11: In an interview with Matt Drudge, President Trump expresses frustration that the Mueller investigation has continued unabated despite the government shutdown, asking, “Is George Soros secretly funding this guy?”

May 26: The New York Times raises the price of its Sunday edition to $29.95 (higher in outlying areas).

June 12: At a “Show of Unity Conference,” Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and 14 other Democrats announce they are each entering the 2020 presidential race.

June 13: The White House unveils a national MAGA hologram tour, featuring a virtual President Trump and music by Elvis.

July 4: At a Fourth of July celebration in Bedminster, N.J., Donald Trump Jr. surprises family with news that he is engaged to Fox host Laura Ingraham.

July 22: CNN formally changes its name to BNN: Breaking News Network. According to a spokeswoman, “We believe everything we report is breaking, no matter when it happened or how trivial it might be.”

Aug. 2: Walmart begins its Black Friday Christmas sale.

Sept. 10: President and Mrs. Trump host a White House dinner to celebrate National Hashtag Day.

Oct. 7: Netflix announces that all of its series will now be released in convenient three-minute episodes to facilitate bingeing.

Oct. 24: Two dozen more hopefuls, including James Comey and the comedian Carrot Top, say they are seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Nov. 28: Declaring “No one is above the law,” President Trump refuses to pardon the White House turkey.

Nov. 29: President and Mrs. Trump fly to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Black Friday.

Dec. 2: The Washington Post quotes sources as saying the Mueller investigation is entering its “final phase” and “should be completed by early 2021.”

Dec. 10: Amazon introduces a team of leading astronomers who will select a planet for its first extraterrestrial headquarters.

Dec. 31: In a New Year’s Eve tweet to the nation, President Trump vows: “The fake government shutdown will not be allowed to disrupt our beautiful 2020 campaign!”

Peter Funt is a public speaker, columnist and author of the book, “Cautiously Optimistic.”

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse