These are the best of times, and the worst of times, for being well informed.
We have a vast landscape of news sources, yet we tend to view them through a peephole rather than a porthole.
If you believe, as I do, that it is a civic responsibility to stay abreast of current events, consider taking a few steps to be a better news consumer.
- Don’t be screen-centric. TV, computers and phones bring us most of our news, in forms that are fast and convenient. But if you’re among those who never, ever, come in contact with a physical newspaper or magazine, fix that.
More research is needed, but it appears that people absorb content better when read on a printed page, especially with longer articles. Regardless, holding a paper or magazine and scanning each page is distinctly different, and often more enlightening, than scrolling through the same material on a screen.
- Listen to NPR. I got my start in radio at a time when national hourly newscasts were detailed, reliable and easily available across the dial. They are still produced by several networks, but on many affiliated stations they have been truncated or eliminated. The shining exception is National Public Radio. NPR’s hourly newscasts are carried by more than 1,000 stations, where they tend to be part of the conversation, not part of the clutter.
- Read e-letters. The newsletter business is booming. Almost every news organization in America, large and small, will send you a daily email summarizing its coverage. E-letters are usually free and, while not a substitute for the full story, provide a useful starting point for catching up on the day’s news.
- Go long. Too often we rely on summaries of summaries (indeed, the e-letters cited above are part of that). Stretch your mind and your insight by balancing news digests with long-form articles.
Some of the best reporting these days is being done by The New Yorker, The Atlantic and The New York Times Magazine, among others that invest heavily in hiring top writers and giving them the time and space to really drill down.
- Sample Hannity and Maddow. Depending on your political orientation, you probably watch either Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel or Rachel Maddow on MSNBC—but never both! Try crossing over, at least occasionally.
- Talk about it. Nowadays we are so set in our opinions that we’re afraid to discuss current events with colleagues, friends and family. If they’re in another camp, or have a differing view, the risk of broaching a subject seems greater than any possible reward.
Yet, this very type of discourse is central to the evolution of our own thinking. I’ve found that creating a small email circle is a useful way to bounce thoughts off people I know, without the peril of raised tempers or overly hurt feelings. If you’re brave enough to talk about news at the office or dinner table, my advice is to listen more and pontificate less.
This is, after all, the age of wisdom, and the age of foolishness. We can each do more to promote the former.
