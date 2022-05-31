The issue of climate change and clean energy is a widely debated topic. Many question what to do to solve the widely changing climate and depletion of fossil fuels.
Alternative energy is a solution and answer to this question. Alternative energy is the use of energies such as wind, hydro, biomass and solar power. As fossil fuels are being used, carbon dioxide is being released, causing heat to be trapped in the atmosphere. Not only is this causing climate change, but fossil fuels are also being depleted. According to various sources, If we keep burning fossil fuels at our current rate, it is generally estimated that all our fossil fuels will be depleted by 2060. Alternative energy is the healthier, efficient and economically sustainable alternative resource.
Not only does alternative energy provide energy, but it also boosts the economy. For example, with solar energy, the main cost is up front, but then there is a profit from the excess energy built up that can be stored or sold.
This can help others be sustainable and self-sufficient while boosting the economy. Overall, the best way to help others and yourself learn about the benefits of alternative energy is education. Through education we can see the benefits and necessity for alternative energy and what it provides us. We can also see that alternative energy is truly the answer to our questions and fears.