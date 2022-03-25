The Gazette had a bit of a lapse in our standards this month as we covered the Janesville School Board’s superintendent search.
But it was not what some thought.
Last week, we wrote about the three finalists for the position, along with some information on the process, then followed up a couple of days later with more details on the candidates’ visits here March 28, 30 and 31.
At least one school board member took exception to the headline on our second story—“Public left out of finalist meetings.”
After all, this member pointed out, the district’s hiring consultants put out a survey that created a candidate profile, and several community leaders have been invited to meet with the candidates.
But no, our headline is not wildly misleading. What was wrong with our coverage was we failed to look more deeply into the process early enough.
Now, I’m new here, so I’m still learning the expectations of the Janesville community. Perhaps for some people, being invited to comment on desired superintendent traits before applications are narrowed is an advancement worth cherishing.
After all, five years ago, the same school board hired its current superintendent without even holding that planned second round of interviews.
But that step is not enough. Not after what we’ve experienced the past two years.
If a superintendent finalist cannot face a group less controlled than the hand-selected country club set chosen by the board, how can we expect this person to answer to the community over divisive issues like face masks, gender-neutral bathrooms or changes in grading practices?
There are plenty of other polarizing issues that are likely to come up with a community as complex as Janesville, a blue-collar city desperately trying to reinvent itself in the wake of the General Motors exit.
And frankly, this level of public interaction is not even good enough for any of the smaller school districts I’ve been in charge of coverage for over the prior 16 years. If the Verona Area School District, with around 28,000 people in its boundaries, can make sure its top choices for the community’s most important public position answer questions from a random audience, Janesville can, too.
The massive irony of this is the heart of the candidate profile that was so meekly trotted out to us as the reason the public didn’t need to be invited. Our online headline March 9 about that candidate profile said it all:
“Next Janesville superintendent should be open, transparent, community says.”
I realize the schedule can be complicated. There’s a lot to do in one day when you’re shuffling candidates from place to place, having each person meeting dozens of people.
But there are ways to make it happen if you prioritize it.
Candidates can stay an extra day. Or take a public Zoom meeting for a couple of hours. Even if it’s logistically impractical to allow random Q&A, the board could let each finalist stand in front of a crowd and speak to them.
Perhaps it isn’t a practical matter. Maybe the school board simply is tired of hearing from abusive meeting attendees asking for accountability. Maybe members have decided that after winning their elections they know better than their constituents.
Or maybe there’s an election coming and the school board can’t risk a change in elected officials scaring off a good candidate.
I don’t want to assume their motivations. But I’m having trouble seeing alternatives to this unpalatable range of possible reasons.
And regardless, voters should expect better of their elected officials.
This situation is a great lesson for The Gazette staff and for the community. The process can be just as important as the result.
Hopefully the Janesville school board can learn that, too.