Pundits who focused on Democratic versus Republican battles before the election missed the real story—that fairly drawn voting maps boosted turnout and elevated voter choices in places like California, Colorado and North Carolina.

The inspiring turnout of young people, women and people of color in the midterm elections came because people’s interests, and not politicians, were put first in redistricting. We saw this in Michigan, where University of Michigan students stood in line hours into the frigid night because they knew their votes mattered.

Kathay Feng is Common Cause’s national redistricting director.

