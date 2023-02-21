In the State of the Union, President Joe Biden stated that “we have broken COVID’s grip on us.” Indeed, COVID-19 deaths are down about 75% since last year’s speech. Consistent with that progress, the Biden administration announced in January that it will end the public health emergency (and national emergency) declarations on May 11.

Yet nearly 500 Americans are dying from COVID-19 per day. As many as 1 in 5 U.S. adults who contract the virus experience some effects of long COVID. And the toll of the disease has never been distributed equally.

Wendy Netter Epstein is a professor

of law and associate dean of research

at DePaul University College of Law.

Daniel Goldberg is an associate professor in the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

