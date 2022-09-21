CYR_ARTHUR_I_CUTOUT.JPG

Arthur I. Cyr

Korea is in the news on several fronts, with even more noteworthy developments than usual.

First, the negative news. In the latest outrageous declaration from North Korea, leader Kim Jong-un has decreed nuclear weapons may be used preemptively to defend the nation. The puppet parliament of his totalitarian nightmare state, the Supreme People’s Assembly, this month rubber stamped a law confirming the point.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War—American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you