Bilal al-Sudani is not exactly a household name, which is all the more reason to highlight the fact that this dangerous terrorist leader has been removed.

On Jan. 26, U.S. military troops killed eleven members of the Islamic State, including him. Members of this violent fundamentalist movement were engaged in a mountainous cave complex in Somalia. Sudani was a powerful effective leader, involved in broad coordination of military and terrorist operations.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

