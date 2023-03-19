CYR_ARTHUR

Arthur Cyr 

“Disarmament … is a continuing imperative.”

That public statement is not from an ideologue on the left, but rather President Dwight D. Eisenhower in his Farewell Address. He delivered the address to the nation early in 1961, while preparing to leave office.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

