United States government officials specializing in trade began important, in-depth negotiations with counterparts from Taiwan on January 14 in Taipei, the capital of the island.

The trip to Taiwan last year by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, generated worldwide media attention. The current visitors are receiving almost none, though their mission involves far more substantive policy matters.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

