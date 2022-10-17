October is the scary month, and not just because of Halloween. Six decades ago, the Cuban Missile Crisis brought the world to the very brink of nuclear holocaust. During October 22-28 1962, Washington and Moscow sparred on the edge of thermonuclear war.

The lessons remain of fundamental importance. They include difficulty of securing accurate intelligence, and the unpredictability of events.

Arthur I. Cyr has an article on the Cuban Missile Crisis in the current “Parameters,” the U.S. Army War College journal. Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

