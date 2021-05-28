“Why all the fuss?”
That is how retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett reacted when he learned he was to receive the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary bravery and effectiveness in combat during the Korean War. The modesty befits the man and reflects his selflessness, a distinctive human virtue.
Puckett might not be a household name across the country, but he is a legendary and inspirational figure within the Army. His extraordinary career highlights the sort of dedication military service can develop.
The Korean War began in late June 1950 when North Korean forces invaded South Korea. U.S. President Harry Truman immediately decided to support the United Nations effort to repel the invasion. The brutal, indecisive war continued until President Dwight D. Eisenhower was able to achieve an armistice in late July 1953, just a few months after taking office.
In late 1950, enormous numbers of the People’s Liberation Army of China intervened in support of North Korea. The offensive surprised U.N. commander Gen. Douglas MacArthur and staff, and serious reversals followed.
This was the situation on the ground when young Puckett, then a first lieutenant in command of the 8th Army Ranger Company, was order to occupy Hill 205. They secured the strategically important high ground but were cut off and under heavy fire.
Puckett’s leadership proved vital. He repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire in order to survey terrain and protect his men.
The rangers held the hill against five massive waves of PLA attack. Puckett ultimately ordered his men to retreat from what had become an untenable position.
Badly wounded, he told his men to leave him. They refused to do so. For his actions in that battle, he received the Distinguished Service Cross, which has now been upgraded to the Medal of Honor.
During the Vietnam War, Puckett again served in combat command. He displayed comparable courage and leadership.
Last Friday, President Joe Biden awarded Col. Puckett the Medal of Honor at a ceremony at the White House. In attendance was President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, who was visiting Washington to meet with Biden. This is the first time the leader of a foreign government has attended a Medal of Honor ceremony.
Timing the ceremony to coincide with Moon’s visit was impressive, for reasons that go beyond the importance of the Korean War—for our foreign policy and for international relations generally. That war forged the important, enduring alliance between the two countries. The Korean War also transformed the Cold War from a European conflict to a more global one.
Moon has led South Korea since 2017. As a very young man, his political activism led to arrests and imprisonment. The dictatorship of Park Chung-hee in South Korea was merciless in punishing dissidence of any kind. Reflecting that experience, Moon decided to pursue a career as a human rights lawyer.
Moon also served in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) Army. He joined the Special Forces and saw action in the Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea.
South Korea maintained 50,000 troops in South Vietnam during the United States’ long war there, reflecting friendship that goes beyond immediate national interests.
The approach of Memorial Day at the end of May adds timeliness to the event. In Janesville, Oak Hill Cemetery has a special Veterans Memorial well worth visiting on this important holiday—or any time.