President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe provides positive confirmation of collaboration and stability among nations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. This contrasts markedly with the history of the 20th century, the first half of which was characterized by total wars of unprecedented destruction.
So far, the 21st century has avoided that fate, but you wouldn’t know that if you relied on major media. Much of the coverage of Biden’s trip has been a biased melodrama, celebrating the successor while painting his predecessor as alarming, destructive and wicked.
At both the summit of the G7 leaders in Britain and the NATO summit in Brussels, Biden has emphasized the priority of alliance relations. This is a welcome return to customary U.S. leadership.
Fortunately, the extent of Donald Trump’s destructiveness was mainly rhetorical. His complaint that Europe should do more for NATO actually is a sustained theme of U.S. administrations dating back to the early 1950s. History is the antidote to superficial commentary.
Early in the Trump administration, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville was an outspoken defender of NATO. In 2018, he led the House in congressional resolutions strongly reaffirming support for the alliance.
NATO above all is a remarkably durable alliance. Nations led by the U.S. and Britain signed the NATO treaty in Washington in April 1949. The influential British weekly “The Economist” noted during NATO’s 70th anniversary that alliances of the Napoleonic wars in the early 1800s lasted on average only five years.
NATO is also growing. On March 27, 2020, North Macedonia became the latest member. Montenegro joined in June 2017.
Atlantic rim nations created the alliance in direct response to Soviet Union expansionism during and after World War II. By 1949, the Cold War had begun. Today, the organization pursues various diverse missions.
The collapse of communist regimes in Eastern Europe, followed by the Soviet Union, ended the Cold War, but not conflict in Europe. In 2008, Russian troops invaded a portion of the Republic of Georgia after an attack by Georgian troops on South Ossetia. Russia has fostered breakaway efforts in the small region that most countries recognize as part of Georgia. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.
The end of the Cold War was a great victory for the policy of restraint and deterrence, termed “containment.” Every U.S. president from Harry Truman to George H.W. Bush supported this foundation security policy.
NATO endures for various reasons. Bureaucracies instinctively seek self-perpetuation, and modern militaries represent potent political lobbies. However, the strategic realities of an assertive, ominously effective Russia under President Vladimir Putin is the most important incentive to keeping the alliance going.
Putin continually probes for ways to separate Germany from the U.S. Also present is the danger of renewed violence among ethnic groups in southeastern Europe.
NATO today has a range of missions that go beyond self-defense. Forces have operated well beyond the north Atlantic for which the alliance is named, including Afghanistan. Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that an attack on one member amounts to an attack on all, and it was invoked for the first time after the 9/11 terrorist strikes on the U.S.
Recent NATO humanitarian work includes deploying transport aircraft and other resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the final defeat of Napoleon, Britain spearheaded cooperation with the other major powers of Europe to keep the peace. This effort in fact maintained general stability on the continent for a century.
Today, NATO performs roughly the same strategic role, plus humanitarian missions. The Cold War ended three decades ago, yet NATO remains important.