CYR_ARTHUR

Arthur Cyr 

President Biden’s four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which began on April 11, has provided overall opportunity to highlight our important, and complex, relationships with both Ireland and Britain. These ties span significant economic, military security, and above all historical dimensions.

Northern Ireland is geographically part of the island of Ireland, but under the sovereignty of Britain. Together with England, Scotland and Wales these regions comprise the United Kingdom. The majority of Northern Ireland’s population is Protestant, while Ireland is overwhelmingly Catholic.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War – American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia,” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you