President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife Brigitte have just completed a formal state visit to the United States hosted by President and Mrs. Joe Biden. The polished public events smooth over policy conflicts, which is of course their purpose.

Last year, the government of France bitterly denounced Australia’s decision to purchase nuclear submarines from the United States and Britain. This resulted in cancellation of a planned purchase of French conventional subs.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

