“Hubble on steroids!”
That is how astronomy professor Garth Illingworth of the University of California, Santa Cruz describes the new James Webb telescope, launched on Christmas Day. On Saturday, the telescope completed the unfolding of its gold-plated primary mirror along with a secondary mirror as the spacecraft moved into permanent orbit.
The telescope is roughly the size of a tennis court, the culmination of an array of daunting conceptual and engineering challenges. Deployment involved more than 50 major steps and 178 release mechanisms.
NASA is implementing this latest space project, in collaboration with counterpart agencies in Canada and Europe. This organization has been central to U.S. space exploration since its creation in 1958 amid intense competition with the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War.
Striking visual imagery transmitted from the Hubble Telescope, launched in 1990, “has brought the universe close up and personal to the average citizen. Its images have become part of our culture,” said Edward Weiler, who was the associate administrator for the NASA’s Science Mission Directorate from 2008 to 2011.
Information gleaned from Hubble altered and refined fundamental understanding of astronomy. Scientists have confirmed that the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate and that galaxies formed shortly after the Big Bang, the postulated event that created the universe an estimated 13.7 billion years ago.
A mission of the Webb telescope is to study galaxies and stars as they appeared relatively soon after the Big Bang. Great potential exists for further insights into the nature of matter and perhaps dynamics that lead to emergence of life.
The U.S. space program has evolved continuously for many decades, though in the headlines only occasionally. The most dramatic space policy announcement by far was President John F. Kennedy’s pledge in 1961, successfully fulfilled, to land a crew on the moon within the decade and return them safely to Earth.
James Webb, NASA head, led the mammoth moon project. Like Lyndon Johnson, he was a realist who accomplished tough jobs and to a remarkable degree furthered the public good.
In 2004, President George W. Bush committed our nation to ambitious exploration of Mars and the wider solar system. Little expressed public interest resulted. Compared to JFK’s time, we are collectively more cautious for complex reasons.
At the same time, other nations in Asia, Europe and elsewhere are developing space programs. Canadian and European involvement with the Webb telescope reflects much broader developments.
India and Japan pursue cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organization and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. This in turn fosters fears in Beijing that the United States is somehow maneuvering behind the scenes to create a partnership to isolate China. The Cold War might be over, but ideological tensions linger.
In contrast to the 1960s, independent commercial space exploration initiatives are important and proliferating. Elon Musk in 2002 founded SpaceX, headquartered in Hawthorne, California, with the goal of driving space exploration, including colonization of Mars.
There are persuasive reasons for pursuing space exploration. First, while our space program initially was born from the intense competition of the Cold War, current efforts effectively expand global cooperation. Science has always held an olive branch.
Second, space exploration fosters technology. Extreme miniaturization of components for the moon missions furthered development of computer microchips and other high-tech devices that improve our lives.
Finally, understanding the universe can help us understand ourselves.