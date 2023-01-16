“Let a smile be your umbrella … a smile will always pay.” That is from a tune which became very popular through a 1957 recording by singer Bing Crosby.

By custom and habit, this writer regularly — though not always — devotes a column relatively early in the New Year to positive and encouraging economic, political, social and other trends in our world.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Macmillan/Palgrave). Contact his at acyr@carthage.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you