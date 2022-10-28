Rishi Sunak has been elected leader of the Conservative Party to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom (Britain plus Northern Ireland). This follows the incredibly brief and tumultuous tenure of hapless Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Sunak is a promising choice, and the process by which he was selected reassuring. Conservative Members of Parliament nominate candidates to be leader, and party members around the country vote if there is more than one nominee.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “Liberal Politics in Britain” (Routledge and Transaction). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

