Florida Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have just won big in the election but also just suffered a major loss in court. Citing “1984,” George Orwell’s classic novel of totalitarian repression, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has blocked portions of FL HB 7 (22R), Individual Freedom Act, also termed the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act.”

The law limited by Judge Walker’s injunction attempts to dictate in detail what can or cannot be taught or promoted regarding people’s appearance, ethnicity, gender, race and other matters. State officials in effect tried to violate First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (Palgrave/Macmillan and NYU Press). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

