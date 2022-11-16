“Big Brother Is Watching You.” That was the pervasive punch line in British writer George Orwell’s novel “1984.”

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, after considerable conflict, gives the colorful capitalist an opportunity to change the notoriously dictatorial social media giant.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War.” Contact him at acyr@

carthage.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you