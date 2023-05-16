“The Liberal Democrats won a huge haul of more than 200 net seat gains.”

This is how “The Guardian” in Britain described the significant gains by this third party in local elections held in May one year ago. This May, the Liberal Democrats did even better, with 400 net gains.

Arthur I. Cyr, “Liberal Politics in Britain.” (Transaction, distributed by Routledge). Contact acyr@carthage.edu

