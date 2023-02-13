CYR_ARTHUR

Arthur Cyr 

The large balloon launched by China, which drifted at a leisurely pace over North America until shot down by a U.S. F-22 fighter, is definitely an odd addition to international relations.

Given today’s advanced satellite surveillance, along with other electronics plus human intelligence agents, the purpose of this floating device remains puzzling - and intriguing.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU and Macmillan/Palgrave). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.

