Years ago, a woman lay bleeding to death in a hospital in Kansas where I worked and my husband admitted patients.
The woman suffered from disseminated intervascular coagulation, a not-uncommon complication of pregnancy that caused her to hemorrhage. I am a medical technologist, and my immediate role was to try and procure enough blood to save her life.
The physician was compelled to remove her uterus to save her life. Because she was in early pregnancy, the physician technically performed an abortion. Without this action, the woman would have died with the fetus.
Under pending laws, this physician would have committed a felony.
Panelists at a recent discussion of women’s health care in Rock County were asked not to address the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
I have been involved in medical policy and practice for five decades, and I am morally compelled to discuss it. Overturning Roe v. Wade has real implications for women’s health, whether we address it or not.
Pregnancies complicated by DIC are not rare. Doctors deal with DIC and other dire complications of pregnancy every day. They deal with ectopic pregnancies, in which a fertilized egg is lodged in the fallopian tube. No baby will result from an ectopic pregnancy. When the rupture occurs, the woman will be medically harmed and her life might be at risk.
To end an ectopic pregnancy is to perform an abortion. That would be a felony in any state that doesn’t allow for exceptions to save mothers or that passes a law criminalizing abortion at the moment of fertilization. These laws will also lead to some birth control pills and intrauterine devices being illegal, as some believe these birth control methods do not allow cells to implant after fertilization.
Ectopic pregnancies are not unusual, nor is it unusual for children as young as 11 to become pregnant. Should women with ectopic pregnancies die? Should an 11-year-old rape victim be forced to have a baby?
Some states will allow abortions to save mothers’ lives, but will doctors hesitate to perform procedures even to save women? What if someone with no clinical knowledge of the situation decides that an abortion was unnecessary and takes legal action?
Will physicians risk criminal charges or financial ruin to save pregnant women who might face death, or will they hesitate?
By definition, a pregnant 11- or 12-year-old has been raped. Children that young are very high-risk pregnancies, and they lack the emotional maturity to understand motherhood. But some states will not allow exceptions to abortion laws for young rape victims, even when incest has occurred.
What about those who impregnate women and girls? Will men face possible death or physical impairment? Will men forfeit their right to make medical choices to save their own lives? Will they be responsible, every single time, for the costs of childbirth and child care?
Or will the awful consequences and the terrible weight of the law continue to fall only on women and girls?
I am a mother of three, and would rather not discuss abortion.
But we face consequences for squashing the rights of women and interfering in medical decisions. Those consequences will routinely be dreadful. No decent, moral society would allow the coming disaster for its women.
Someone needs to say that.