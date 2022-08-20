In Rock County, forty-seven people died from a fentanyl overdose last year. Fentanyl now makes up 65% of drug overdose deaths in our county.
As fentanyl wreaks havoc on Wisconsin families, I am working with local law enforcement and federal officials to raise awareness of its dangers. Awareness is vitally important when far too many victims are completely unaware they are even taking it.
Recently, I held a roundtable focused on fighting fentanyl with the Rock County Sheriff, local police departments, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program (HIDTA), and local medical experts in Janesville. We discussed the increase in illicit fentanyl being found in Rock County and how we can keep these dangerous substances off Wisconsin’s streets.
Since 2019, illicit fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent across the United States. In a recent 12-month period, 64,000 Americans died from a fentanyl related substance overdose. It is the leading cause of death for individuals aged 18-45, killing more people in this age bracket than car accidents, COVID-19, or heart disease.
This set of illegal drugs are different than fentanyl prescribed by a doctor. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, China and Mexico are the primary source countries for creating and trafficking synthetic fentanyl into the United States. This illicit fentanyl comes in many different forms. Whether it is found in liquid, or a pressed powder, the deadly substance is making its way into our communities.
The synthetic, foreign produced fentanyl coming into our community serves a significant purpose for drug dealers. Often this drug is being added into different substances, making those drugs highly addictive and deadly. Now, fentanyl is being sold on its own. This highly addictive drug encourages users to come back and purchase more.
Substances containing fentanyl are lethal. Everyone in our community should be aware of the presence fentanyl has in drugs, particularly marijuana. Young adults are too often unaware fentanyl exists in the drugs they are taking. If a young adult was starting to use heroin, every family member or friend would be concerned. We need to have the same response to fentanyl related substances.
At the federal level, I have been working to stop the flow of fentanyl from entering our communities. Recently, the House passed two amendments I offered to combat illicit fentanyl. The first amendment would combat the importation of illicit fentanyl through international mail facilities and land ports of entry. The second amendment would provide funding for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program to combat the increase in overdose deaths we are seeing.
These amendments are an important step in protecting our communities. There is more work to be done.
Three key steps to stop illicit fentanyl overdose deaths include securing the southern border where traffickers are sending across these drugs, funding law enforcement, and making fentanyl related substances a permanent Schedule I drug. This would increase penalties and enforcement of illicit fentanyl. This is an important tool our local judiciary system relies on to keep criminals and this dangerous substances off our streets.
Combatting illicit fentanyl is a top priority of mine. We must stop fentanyl from devastating our community. The reality of fentanyl is shocking. I will continue working with partners at the local, state, and federal level to raise awareness of this deadly substance and keep our communities safe.