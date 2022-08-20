In Rock County, forty-seven people died from a fentanyl overdose last year. Fentanyl now makes up 65% of drug overdose deaths in our county.

As fentanyl wreaks havoc on Wisconsin families, I am working with local law enforcement and federal officials to raise awareness of its dangers. Awareness is vitally important when far too many victims are completely unaware they are even taking it.

