Of the roughly 9,500 students in the Janesville School District, about 30% are students of color. But of the roughly 800 teachers in the district, only 14 are teachers of color.
This disparity is being addressed by the Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program, founded in 2008 by former state senator and former Janesville School Board member Tim Cullen. To date, 11 of the 14 teachers of color in the Janesville district are graduates of the scholarship program.
One graduate, Daniel Jackson, is now the assistant principal at Marshall Middle School. Seven program participants are enrolled in college working toward a teaching degree and a position in the Janesville district.
The scholarship program’s annual banquet is set for Monday evening. This major fundraising event is highlighted this year by keynote speaker Marisa Moseley, the head coach of the Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team. Moseley, in her first season with Wisconsin, is a veteran coach who was an assistant to University of Connecticut coaching legend Geno Auriemma.
After UConn, Moseley was named head coach at her alma mater, Boston University, where she turned a long-standing losing program into a winner.
While Moseley is best known for her athletic career, she is expected to share her experience as a leader in diversity-related initiatives everywhere she has coached. She is a founding member of the Patriot League’s Anti-Racism Commission and helped form Boston University’s Social Justice and Inclusion Committee. She was also a member of the University of Connecticut’s Diversity Council and the University of Denver’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Moseley’s leadership in diversity and inclusion makes her a relevant fit with the Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program’s goals.
The scholarship program awards $5,000 annually to area students who pursue a college teaching degree and commit to applying for a job in the Janesville School District. The district is not obligated to hire the scholarship graduates but has done so in every instance when an application is submitted. Scholarship participants have also been hired by the Janesville district as aides while they are in college.
The scholarship program is entirely funded by private donations. No tax dollars are involved.
Monday’s event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pontiac Convention Center. A dinner will precede Moseley’s comments.
Alyssa Hopson, a Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program alum, now teaches physical education at Marshall Middle School. She also coaches the Parker High School Pom Pom squad. Hopson will emcee Monday’s event and introduce the scholarship program alums before Moseley speaks. Her Pom Pom team will welcome Moseley while “On Wisconsin” is played.
Tickets for Monday’s banquet are $50 and can be purchased at the door. COVID-19 precautions necessitate the required wearing of masks by guests when they are not eating. Masks will be available at the convention center. And the tables will be arranged to maintain appropriate distancing.
Scholarship applications are available at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin website, cfsw .org. The scholarship program board reviews applications in April and announces the winners in May.
Applicants must be a graduating high school student or a post high school graduate seeking a teaching degree. Applicants must be identified as African American, Latino, Asian or Native American. Once in the program, students must maintain a minimum 2.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.