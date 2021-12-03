Well, the holiday season is upon us. It’s a trying time for some.
There is a common expectation that we transform into happy, cheery people from the day after Thanksgiving until the day after Christmas. Then we can revert to our grumpy selves.
What is with this hopelessly futile expectation? After all, in the midst of the so-called season of cheer, we can’t even agree on how to greet each other: Merry Christmas or happy holidays. Depending on what group you are hanging out with at the time, you had better get it right.
Are we expected to put all the world’s injustices aside for a month as if they don’t exist? Will it all go away for a few weeks if we exchange gifts? Will all the hate and cruelty be washed away if we attend a Christmas Eve church service?
All of these questions become a moot point for me in December. That’s when my friend, Tim Bremel, insists on holiday cheer. He can be very persuasive.
Bremel happens to be my boss at WCLO radio. He was my friend long before he was my boss, but I’m loyal to my friends even if they become my immediate supervisors. By the way, Bremel reminds me often that it’s difficult for him to monitor my activity, much less supervise me.
However, if you want holiday cheer, Tim, you got it.
I have been known to wear a Santa hat during my afternoon talk show throughout the holiday season. During December, I will even refrain from my usual rants against injustice.
Christmas cheer will be my middle name all month, at least when I’m on the air or around other people. When I’m alone, the feeling of hopelessness regarding the state of affairs in the world, continues to burn.
Would it not be better if we were cheery and happy all year long? Why keep revisiting the mess we’re in? What good does it do?
I can’t answer that, but I can’t stop railing at what we have descended into. I know it would be better if I did, but I can’t.
I am reminded of how New Orleans’ Times-Picayune reporter Chris Rose reacted after having covered the hellish aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In the end, it drove him nutty to a point where he lost his job and his career.
After Katrina, Rose frequently drove his car into the 8th and Lower 9th wards where signs of the 2005 Katrina devastation continue to this day. He could not stop revisiting the scene he called The Valley Down Below. He knew it would be better for him if he stopped the frequents trips, but he couldn’t stop viewing it and writing about it.
Rose tells the story about driving past a house at 2214 St. Roch Ave. in New Orleans’ 8th Ward shortly after Katrina. On the door, officials spray-painted “one dead in the attic.” For Rose, that message represented all the suffering caused by Katrina.
Thomas Coleman was the “one dead in the attic.” He was an 80-year-old retired longshoreman who could not get out of the attic above his flooded home.
My friend, Quint Studer, once told me “If you see it, you own it.” Maybe that’s what drives some of us to keep revisiting the dark side looking for answers and/or solutions.
Out of respect for Tim Bremel, I am putting all my public frustrations on hold for the month.
Happy holidays and Merry Christmas. The real Stan will return next month.