United States Sen. Tammy Baldwin is receiving positive media coverage for her work on behalf of employees at Hufcor in Janesville.
The employees, as many as 175, are expected to lose their jobs this year when Hufcor manufacturing of moveable walls and door systems is moved to Monterrey, Mexico. Baldwin has met with employees and officials of the union which represents them. She says she wants Hufcor owner OpenGate Capital, a corporate private equity firm based in California, to reconsider its plan to move Hufcor production to Mexico.
Baldwin says she will not only challenge OpenGate, she will renew efforts to reign in the power of corporate private equity firms. She is joined by Senate colleague Elizabeth Warren to promote legislation that would require private equity firms to be more transparent in its dealings and provide employees of companies owned by private equity firms more rights in cases of bankruptcies and shutdowns.
Any chance of passage of that legislation would require a bipartisan agreement—a move that is unlikely given the current “us versus them” attitude in Congress.
While Baldwin’s efforts on behalf of Hufcor are laudable and she deserves credit for meeting with employees, there is little hope her work will result in convincing OpenGate to keep Hufcor production in Janesville. OpenGate does not answer to Baldwin or Hufcor employees. OpenGate answers to its investors, and those investors couldn’t care less about Janesville and Hufcor workers.
OpenGate investors want one thing: larger returns on their investments. OpenGate is driven by that demand.
The current crisis for Hufcor employees is not OpenGate’s decision to move production to Mexico. The crisis started in 2017 when Hufcor officials decided to sell the company to OpenGate.
With little fanfare, here’s what was reported at the time of the sale:
“OpenGate’s global presence and focus will assist Hufcor in reaching its full potential operationally and commercially,” said Hufcor CEO Kevin Flanagan in a Wisconsin State Journal article dated Sept. 8, 2017. “Hufcor will continue to innovate with new and exciting products in the architectural space, pushing limits and expanding the possibilities.”
It was reasonable to interpret Flanagan’s comments as implying that Hufcor would continue to operate. What Flanagan said then may continue to be true, but the pushing of limits and expanding possibilities will now take place in Mexico, not Janesville.
The bottom line is Hufcor decided to sell out to OpenGate. Once that happened all bets were off regarding Hufcor’s future in Janesville.
Why did Hufcor sell out to a corporate private equity firm? Who benefited from a sale that ultimately led to Hufcor’s move to Mexico?
Recent opposition to the move brings up another disturbing reality in Janesville, Rock County and southern Wisconsin. Where is the support for organized labor?