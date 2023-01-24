COLLIER_DEBORAH
The push for increased broadband access, with some even calling it a “basic human right,” has led the White House, Congress and state governments to try to connect every American to the internet. But, like many other ideas for how the government can “help,” the solution to the problem has been to spend money and create more programs rather than determining which programs are the most effective solution.

And like other duplicative and overlapping programs, strict oversight by the 118th Congress is essential to accomplishing the objective of widespread broadband deployment without waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement.

Deborah Collier is the executive director of the Innovation and Technology Policy Center and vice president of policy and government affairs at Citizens Against Government Waste. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

