As the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act makes waves for its positive impacts on human health and the climate, the bill’s supporters shouldn’t forget the communities living in the throes of environmental violence that won’t have justice through the act alone.

This summer marks the eighth anniversary of the initial “water boil” advisory in Flint, Michigan. Government officials had changed the drinking water source for the mostly Black city to the polluted Flint River as a cost-cutting measure, causing the water crisis that would make Flint the poster child for environmental injustice.

Marqus Cole is the director of church and community engagement for the Evangelical Environmental Network. He is also a Public Voices Fellow with The Oped Project in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

