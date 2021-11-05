This week, as a Wisconsin court began a trial involving a protest of police abuse that turned deadly when Kyle Rittenhouse opened fired on protesters, the Supreme Court considered whether the Second Amendment bars states from limiting the carrying of guns in public. The right asserted in New York State Rifle and Gun Association v. Bruen is the right to bear arms, but the case’s resolution will have major repercussions for First Amendment rights as well.
A healthy democracy depends on robust public debate. That’s why the First Amendment guarantees people the right to assemble, associate and speak out, even when their messages may be upsetting or controversial. Self-government, as Justice Antonin Scalia wrote, sometimes requires people to endure “harsh criticism” and requires “civic courage, without which democracy is doomed.”
But if the Second Amendment guaranteed everyone the right to carry guns in public, people would have to worry that the response to their speech might be not more speech but deadly force.
Many people would reasonably decide that the only safe thing to do in such situations is to keep quiet. So recognizing unrestrained Second Amendment rights would compromise First Amendment freedoms. That’s why we think states should have the discretion to limit the carrying of guns to promote the safety of the public square and facilitate the freedoms of assembly and speech exercised there. New York did precisely that, limiting the right to carry guns for self-defense to those who can show a specific need.
This is not an abstract issue. An analysis of more than 30,000 public demonstrations in the U.S. between January 2020 and June 2021 found that protests in which people are armed are more than six times as likely to erupt in violence or property destruction as unarmed demonstrations. Studies conducted by the Harvard Injury Control Research Center also show that the presence of guns can escalate arguments into incidents of intimidation and violence and that more guns in a community make people feel less safe.
Laws like New York’s have been adopted at various times in states as diverse as Wisconsin, California, Maine, Michigan, Virginia, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, Arizona and Idaho. Even in the days of the Wild West, Dodge City, Kansas, and Tombstone, Arizona, imposed strict prohibitions on the carrying of weapons in town.
Those challenging New York’s law in the Supreme Court, however, argue that the Second Amendment presumptively requires states to issue concealed carry licenses to virtually anyone who wants one. But accepting that argument disregards our country’s long-standing tradition of regulating guns in public and does so at a time when the political atmosphere is especially combustible.
The events in Wisconsin that led to the trial of Rittenhouse on homicide charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the wounding of a third at a Black Lives Matter protest are not an isolated incident. Over the past few years, many political protests escalated into intimidation or violence because people were carrying guns.
In Michigan, the legislative session was shut down after heavily armed anti-lockdown protesters entered the state Capitol building, prompting some lawmakers to don bulletproof vests. In Oregon, gun-toting anti-lockdown protesters fought their way into the Capitol and attacked officers with bear spray.
Some states allow widespread carrying of guns in public. That is their choice. But others, like New York, have chosen to protect the safety of the public square by limiting the presence of guns there. And that should be their choice, as well.