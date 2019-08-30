It's time for the White House to launch its own media outlet. Never in the history of America has any president been subjected to such an onslaught of "fake news," biased reporting and unfounded conspiracy theories spread by corrupt so-called journalists, some of whom have made their way into the U.S. justice system spurring illegitimate criminal investigations.

The Russia Hoax is one such example. For the past several years, the media, scores of high-ranking Democratic lawmakers and the deep state, all of whom loathe the president, spread a massive disinformation campaign saying that Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. The media relentlessly peddled baseless propaganda to delegitimize and derail the Trump administration, and were later debunked by the special counsel investigation, which found no such conspiracy took place.

That is just one destructive and costly example in a sea of lies the biased left-wing media traffics on a regular basis to smear the president and keep Democrats in power.

Another recent example was on MSNBC on Tuesday, where prime-time TV host Lawrence O'Donnell falsely reported that Trump had a Deutsche bank loan co-signed by Russians, further fueling the now-debunked Russian-collusion tale. O'Donnell later retracted the unfounded allegations, tweeting: "Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president's finances that didn't go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn't have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight."

This is the type of corrosive fake news that Trump's combating day in and day out.

As such, the American people are being shortchanged, because instead of the president focusing on solving our nation's many problems, such as the opioid and immigration crises, or the ongoing tariff war with China -- things he was elected to do -- he is distracted daily and must instead respond to lies told by the media.

It's no wonder the president has called the media "the enemy of the people," as too many so-called journalists and TV pundits don't report the news -- they invent it or twist it to push a political narrative, sowing discord and cultural divisions across the spectrum.

Adding to the dumpster fire is the extreme bias against conservatives by Big Tech. Google is obviously manipulating search results to shape public opinion and damage the president, while social media networks are censoring conservatives with deceptive algorithms and other shadowy tactics to advance their own political agenda.

What's a president to do under such extraordinary, hostile circumstances?

Keep lashing out on Twitter in the hopes his tweets aren't blocked from his millions of followers' newsfeeds via a deceptive practice known as "shadow banning"? Or take the matter into his own hands by launching a White House media outlet? In full disclosure, I pitched the latter to White House officials last spring.

I think the White House should launch an internet radio platform and an app where the president and his administration can bring their message directly to the American people. The benefits? No extremely biased and warped media filter, no social media algorithms, no toxic TV personalities distorting the White House's agenda and achievements.

The app can be used to stream the president's speeches, interviews with his administration and -- my nostalgic favorite -- Sunday-night fireside radio chats by the president, similar to those of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt beginning in 1933. The app should cost $1 to download, which could generate millions of dollars that should go toward veterans organizations that help our heroes.

That said, the president and his administration should still do media interviews as well as continue to use social media, but by carving one's own path and bringing the White House's message directly to the people, they will put unethical mainstream media on notice.

Get back to reporting the news honestly, fairly and ethically, or guess what. CNN, the Washington Post, The New York Times and other outlets will continue to lose readers and viewers -- and, thereby, influence -- as potentially millions of Americans flee their outlets and download the White House app instead.

Problem solved.