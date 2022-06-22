Shedding light on what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, is a worthwhile endeavor, yet the biased committee overseeing the investigation and TV hearings is comprised of rabid “hate Trump” partisans cherry-picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
What kind of country that supposedly believes in justice and equality rigs an investigative committee 9-0 against the accused? That stacked deck more aptly resembles a persecution we see in places like Communist Cuba or Russia, where political opponents aren’t given a fair trial or ethical treatment by the corrupt government.
The speaker, a venomous Trump foe who was a driving force behind his two impeachments while he was in office, unethically blocked GOP leadership requests to include members on the Jan. 6 committee that would’ve represented former President Donald Trump’s interests and his associates. Pelosi’s blockage of the request eviscerated any semblance of bipartisanship and needed objectivity, thereby undermining the committee’s legitimacy, as the accused can’t possibly get a fair shake in the court of public opinion when all nine members of the Jan. 6 committee have knives out for Trump and his supporters.
It’s a rigged game no different than if a baseball umpire only called strikes for his favorite pitcher.
Would you watch a game like that? Not a chance.
The “Get Trump” kangaroo committee is comprised of seven vitriolic Democrats, several of which lead the charge on Trump’s impeachment crusades, including known “Russia hoax” liars, Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who served as an impeachment manager in the first impeachment trial. The two token “fake Republicans,” otherwise known as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, appointed by Pelosi also voted for Trump’s impeachment. The other Democrats on the committee can’t be trusted to give the former president or his supporters fair treatment.
Now contrast that rigged setup with the Benghazi Select Committee that was formed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2012, terror attack on two U.S. government facilities in Libya by Islamist extremists killing U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, information specialist Sean Smith and CIA contractors Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods.
Trey Gowdy, the former South Carolina Republican congressman and chairman of the Benghazi Select Committee tasked with investigating the fiasco, assembled a bipartisan investigative body comprised of seven Republicans and five Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who ferociously defended Clinton and fellow Democrats embroiled in the scandal every step of the way.
Unlike Democrats today, Gowdy didn’t stack the Benghazi Committee with all conservatives and “hate Clinton” and “hate Obama” partisans. He rightfully established a balanced committee where both sides of the political spectrum were adequately represented. That’s what a fair, objective, legitimate committee does.
Gowdy didn’t enlist Hollywood movie directors and partisan media outlets to sensationalize the televised hearings that would have turned the serious work of the committee into a disgraceful circus and propaganda-fest the Jan. 6 committee is doing today.
On Friday, Trump shared his reaction on Truth Social: “So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale. Our Country is in such trouble!”
And what’s even more terrifying is that Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, has stated that he and the U.S. Department of Justice are watching the slanted hearings closely to presumably aid in its persecution of the former president and his associates.
In a just society, an ethical attorney general and justice system would take issue with the glaring partisan imbalance on the Jan. 6 Committee and see this “show trial” for what it is—a desperate attempt by the left to stop Trump from being reelected in 2024 and to distract voters from historic inflation, soaring gas prices and other issues harming Americans, courtesy of the Biden administration’s failed agenda.
Americans shouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries and putting gas in their car to get to work or drive their kids to school. No parent should have to scramble to find baby formula to feed their infants. But in Biden’s America, shockingly, that’s where we are.
No kangaroo court dressed up in Hollywood lights can halt the red wave heading their way in November.