Since President Trump came down the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 and announced his bid for the Oval Office, left-wing media have waged an extreme and never-ending smear campaign against him in a deliberate attempt to discredit him as the leader of the Republican Party—and keep Democrats in power.

It’s that simple.

The latest incarnation is the media’s recent attempts to portray white nationalists as a greater threat than Islamic extremists. Take CNN’s coverage on 9/11, the anniversary of the worst terror attack on American soil—committed by radical Islamic terrorists—that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

In a Wednesday CNN segment called “#Reality Check,” senior political analyst John Avlon said, “Since 9/11, right-wing terrorists have killed more people in the United States than jihadist terrorists. That’s according to New America.” Now, before we unpack this, consider that New America is a liberal think tank funded by anti-Trump tech giant Google, which is believed to manipulate search results to shape public opinion against the president and conservatives.

Nowhere in the segment did CNN mention the following mass shootings and post-9/11 terror attacks:

The Boston Marathon bombing was orchestrated by two men prosecutors say were jihadis; they placed homemade pressure-cooker bombs on the marathon route, killing three and injuring hundreds. That didn’t make the cut. Nor did a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan, Sayfullo Saipov, who rented a truck in November 2017 and mauled civilians on a bike path along the West Side Highway in New York City, killing eight people. Saipov pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The year before, a Middle Eastern immigrant born in Afghanistan and living in New Jersey set off pressure cooker bombs in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, injuring 35. Prosecutors said Ahmad Khan Rahimi was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida and considered himself “a soldier in a holy war against Americans.” Despite Rahimi’s being sentenced to life in prison for using weapons of mass destruction in a heinous terror attack against the United States, CNN omitted that “reality check” from its reporting.

Also missing was the 2016 Pulse nightclub slaughter in Orlando that took 49 lives—the worst mass shooting against the gay community in American history.

Was a white nationalist responsible? Nope.

Officials reported that during the rampage, Omar Mateen, a radical Islamic terrorist, called 911 dispatchers, “pledged allegiance to ISIS” and mentioned the Boston Marathon bombers.

CNN also didn’t mention the mass shooting at the 2017 congressional baseball practice by socialist Bernie Sanders supporter James T. Hodgkinson, who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and others in a politically motivated mission to murder dozens of conservatives in attendance.

And who can forget the deadly Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting last month by another socialist, who obviously supports the antifa movement? Apparently, CNN can, because that, too, wasn’t included in its politically fueled narrative on white nationalists being more dangerous than jihadis.

Then there’s USA Today. This week, it published an opinion piece pushing the talking point that white nationalism is the new terror threat. And it, too, omitted countless post-9/11 terror attacks at the hands of those other than white nationalists. This includes the radical Islamic duo Syed Rizwan Farook and his “jihadi bride,” wife Tashfeen Malik, who together slaughtered 14 Americans and injured 17 at a nonprofit in San Bernardino in 2015. Malik pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on her Facebook page prior to the carnage.

And there’s antifa, the violent far-left militant group who frequently makes headlines for assaulting law enforcement and civilians, beating up reporters and destroying public property. There was no mention of the group’s multi-state thuggery despite the mounting calls from lawmakers to designate antifa an official terror organization.

Bottom line: Left-wing media peddle political narratives to shape public opinion and sway elections. If that means lying by omission, so be it.