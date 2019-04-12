The Democratic Party is veering off the rails before our eyes and becoming the party of radicals.

Party leaders and the majority of 2020 presidential candidates support the Green New Deal—more aptly described as the Green New Disaster—that advocates for a massive government takeover of virtually every aspect of our lives, including the elimination of airplane travel and the destruction of the automobile industry and energy sectors while eviscerating millions of jobs in the process. Price tag? An estimated $93 trillion over the next 10 years in the name of “fighting” climate change.

The Democratic Party—hijacked by self-avowed socialists and far-left radicals—is also championing “Medicare for all” at a whopping estimated cost of $33 trillion, while pushing for “free” college education, universal pre-K and a guaranteed “living wage” for all Americans, among other wildly expensive utopian dreams taxpayers know our country simply can’t afford—especially given the already astronomical $22 trillion national debt.

But that’s not all.

The Democrat Party has also ushered into its power ranks far-left radicals such as failed U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke from Texas, who’s now campaigning for president and who recently called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a racist.”

Then there’s Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, an anti-Semite who has become a household name for all the wrong reasons, whether that’s her anti-Israel tropes dispensed on Twitter and elsewhere in the public sphere, or her support for the BDS (boycott, divest and sanctions) movement against Israel—the only democracy in the Middle East and America’s strongest ally in the region, if not the world.

These remarks come on the heels of her highly offensive, racially charged 2012 tweet in which she accused America’s longstanding ally Israel of “evil.” “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” she said.

Omar’s latest disgraceful remarks on 9/11—the most horrific terror attack on American soil in U.S. history—take her extremism and radical ideology to an alarming new place.

At a Council of American Islamic Relations event last month, Omar, a keynote speaker, trivialized Sept. 11 as merely “some people did something,” downplaying the heinous assault on our country by al-Qaida terrorists who slaughtered 2,977 people. In the same speech she urged fellow Muslim-Americans to “make people uncomfortable” and “raise hell.”

Not exactly what America needs in today’s highly divisive, inflamed political climate tearing our country apart.

Democrats must steer their party back from the fringe left and return to the mainstream while disassociating itself from extreme policy shifts and bona fide radicals within its caucus—or be prepared to see the electoral map shine bright red come 2020.

The choice is theirs.