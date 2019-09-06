With Democrats pushing to implement the radical Green New Deal to allegedly “save the planet” from extinction, Americans should demand that every politician who backs it sign a pledge to dramatically reduce their own carbon footprint and live by the same rules and standards they want foisted upon the rest of us.

That means Bernie Sanders and his wealthy liberal comrades who rail against fossil fuels will vow to never fly on a private jet again—or set foot on a gas-guzzling yacht. Climate alarmists will no longer be permitted to own multiple homes either, as all of the above contributes to man-made global warming, that nasty carbon Democrats insist is destroying Mother Earth.

Every Democrat pushing the highly intrusive and costly Green New Deal—estimated to cost at least $93 trillion—should be leading by example and channeling Henry David Thoreau’s days living at Walden Pond and commit to living in one very small, sustainable home. Liberals must also give up their cars, boats, lawnmowers and any other vehicle that uses fossil fuels, given that’s an industry they’ve pledged to eviscerate.

Given the urgency behind their claims that the world’s coming to an end in a decade if we don’t act quickly to combat climate change, politicians and all those asking Americans to make major sacrifices—and leave millions of jobs across industries that the Green New Deal will decimate—should walk the walk and stop all travel, opting to use video conferencing instead.

If their far-fetched prophecy is correct—that a climate apocalypse is fast approaching—not a just scam to justify a massive government takeover of nearly every aspect of our lives, then why wait?

Democrats should be dramatically curbing their own carbon footprint and practicing what they preach without delay.

That means proponents of the Green New Deal must forgo owning beach houses or vacationing by the ocean because they insist sea levels are rising at an alarming rate. If that’s true and massive floods are headed our way, as well as tropical storms, cyclones, hurricanes and other natural disasters, then they shouldn’t be living anywhere near the ocean.

That means former President Barack Obama can’t buy that $15 million manse on Martha’s Vineyard he’s reportedly eyeing. Same with former Secretary of State John Kerry, who currently owns a seaside estate, as do many other “beautiful people” across the country who sound the alarm about the devastating effects of climate change.

How are they magically immune to its harmful effects?

Democrats who want to control our thermostats, take away our cars and tell us how to live—while decimating over 10 million jobs in the U.S. oil and gas industry alone—should also give up their wine cellars and memberships.

After all, importing one’s favorite malbec from Argentina, sauvignon blanc from New Zealand and wines from other faraway places emits detrimental carbon via long-distance transportation.

Shouldn’t liberals who pound the table over climate change be shopping locally and significantly reducing their own consumption of food, products, goods and services that have an associated environmental cost?

Yes and yes.

Green New Deal backers, including co-sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., should also pledge to not have any children, as humans emit carbon and produce a lifetime of waste these alarmists insist are polluting oceans and the environment. With Armageddon coming in just a few short years—so they say—how can they justify having a family?

And while we’re at it, perhaps voters should also insist politicians no longer celebrate birthdays or holidays because gift giving uses energy to produce and transport.

Right now, throughout the nation, there are liberals and eco-activists demanding bans on plastic straws, plastic bags, bottled water and other single-use disposable products. Shouldn’t these folks who are dictating to the masses what we can and cannot buy be pledging to never to use those products themselves?

Or own stock in any company that produces goods and services detrimental to the environment?

Here’s the deal: Americans are fools if they allow any politician or power grabber in Washington to take away their freedom, their car, their boat and even their hamburger, and uproot their entire way of life with radical environmental policies while polluting the environment at will. That type of egregious double standard shouldn’t be tolerated, as it creates massive social injustice and inequality, where elites are living like aristocrats and the little people sacrifice.

Not a scenario any self-respecting American should accept.