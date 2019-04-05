Transparency for thee but not for me. That's the Democrats' modus operandi in Washington these days -- especially when it comes to their unrestrained mission to "Get Trump."

Take the latest special counsel report that, after a 22-month, $30 million investigation into the 2016 presidential election, found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Nor did Bob Mueller or his team of aggressive lawyers find any other alleged crimes by the president, blowing a seismic hole in House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and fellow Democrats' credibility. After all, these are the politicians who told the American people for the past two years the president colluded with Russia to affect the outcome of the 2016 election -- a lie.

Desperate Democrats scrambling to save face are now working overtime, launching an additional never-ending investigation into virtually every aspect of the president's life including his vast business empire and shuttered foundation. But that's not all. The House Judiciary Committee issued an unnecessary subpoena to the attorney general this week that demands a full unredacted copy of the special counsel report, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal is demanding the IRS release six years of the president's personal tax returns, and those of some of his businesses.

This out-of-control fishing expedition on the backs of taxpayers goes well beyond presidential harassment; it's a full-blown Inquisition, waged by a hateful cabal of rabid Democrats weaponizing government agencies to target political opponents.

"This was not a transparency subpoena. This was a 2020 subpoena," said House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, in an interview on Fox News' "America's Newsroom." "It's all political theater. It has nothing to do with really getting to the truth."

Of course, Trump's enemies in Washington claim they're just fulfilling their congressional oversight duties and seeking "transparency." That's quite laughable given these are the same Democrats who aren't the slightest bit interested in oversight or transparency when it comes to their own party's dirty deeds or illicit actions by the deep state agents who spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using deceptive and misleading FISA warrants.

Not to mention other pernicious actions to remove a duly elected president.

Once such example is Rep. Schiff's attempt to block Congress from accessing the bank records of Fusion GPS to shield Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee, which paid millions to the slimy opposition research firm for the infamous "dirty dossier" used by the FBI to spur the special counsel investigation. Then there's House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler who, during the 1998 Bill Clinton investigation conducted by independent counsel Kenneth Starr, was against the public release of details contained in the report. Back then, he sought to protect grand jury testimony.

All of this illustrates that when it comes to government oversight and "transparency," Democrats have a distinct set of rules: One for thee, and none for me.

Adriana Cohen is a syndicated columnist with the Boston Herald. Follow her on Twitter, @AdrianaCohen16.

