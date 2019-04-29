Just when you thought the Democratic Party couldn't get any more radical, 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders declared at a CNN town hall last week he wants to give voting rights to murderers, terrorists, rapists and other incarcerated felons.

This includes voting rights reinstated for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, an anti-American convicted terrorist who committed an act of war against the United States and the city of Boston in 2013, placing pressure cooker bombs at the finish line -- next to innocent children -- killing an 8-year-old boy and two innocent civilians, and injuring 280.

The marathon bombers also maimed 16 innocents who were exercising their right to be in Boston that fateful day.

Nevertheless, Sen. Sanders wants evildoers like the marathon bomber, who was also complicit in the killing of an MIT police officer in the aftermath of the attack, to get the power vote because, according to his ultra-liberal ideology, that's living up to ideals inherent in a democracy. "If somebody commits a serious crime -- sexual assault, murder -- they are going to be punished," the democratic socialist said at the town hall. "They may be in jail for 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, their whole lives. That is what happens when you commit a serious crime. But I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy. Yes, even for terrible people."

Of course, what Sanders leaves out of the equation is that the right to vote was ripped away from all the victims violently murdered by these heinous criminals -- not to mention the loss of their precious lives and all of their rights as a result. Hard to fathom why any American -- a U.S. presidential candidate, no less -- would want to empower and reward hundreds of thousands of murderers and rapists currently doing time in American prisons with rights they stole from others.

That's real injustice: when victims who've been brutally murdered can't vote but their assailants can.

Living in Boston, I know many people who were at the marathon that fateful day -- one of the worst terror attacks on U.S. soil. It will be forever seared in our collective memory. Bostonians saw friends and loved ones lose limbs in the bomb blast, blood strewn all over the street, and heard the screams from innocent civilians in desperate need of medical help -- including a young girl, an Irish dancer, who lost her leg in the blasts.

Now far-left candidates like Sanders want to "protect democracy" by empowering rapists, murderers and terrorists with a right to vote on important issues including child welfare, women's rights and whether or not law-abiding citizens can purchase a gun -- among a gamut of other vital issues impacting our lives.

Let that sink in.

If Sanders becomes president and gets his way, incarcerated murderers who obtained their guns illegally will be able to vote to limit and/or take away law-abiding citizens' right to purchase firearms legally. Never mind that the single main reason Americans purchase guns in the first place is to protect themselves and their families from dangerous criminals!

Welcome to the Twilight Zone.

It's a twisted time in American culture when leading Democratic presidential contenders care about the rights of violent gang members, sex traffickers, cold-blooded murderers, rapists and even terrorists sitting on death row more than the rights of their innocent victims.

Why? Because the living can still vote, and Democrat extremists like Sanders will do anything to seize power -- and push their far-left agenda -- even if that means pandering to incarcerated felons to get their vote.

It's a warped policy position that will repel mainstream voters from Boston to Seattle, fueling President's Trump's reelection victory come 2020.