The Border Game. That’s the trap-me-if-you-can contest Vice President Kamala Harris has been playing ever since President Joe Biden tasked her with leading the U.S. policy efforts in solving the immigration/border crisis.
NBC News anchor Lester Holt was in Guatemala City on June 7 when he asked Harris during her trip to that city about her reluctance to visit the U.S. southern border. The stoic Holt put Harris on the spot, “Do you have any plans to visit the border?”
Harris replied, “At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border ... we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”
But Holt pressed: “You haven’t been to the border.”
“And I haven’t been to Europe!” Harris proclaimed with her often-heard, often-awkward giggle. “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”
According to media outlets CNN and AXIOS, even some Democrat allies cringed during that interview.
Dr. Kiron Skinner, a foreign policy expert and a Black woman, understands why. She was director of policy planning and a senior adviser to Mike Pompeo in the U.S. Department of State during the Trump administration.
“For me personally,” Skinner told InsideSources, “I would like to see our vice president going to the border, not for photo ops, but to meet the people and see it firsthand.
“And not see everything through media reports or meetings with companies or CEOs and other political people in Washington. I would like to see her see it for herself without those filters and make her own assessments.”
Well, after incessant badgering by some media outlets and several Republican detractors, Harris finally ventured out with a sanitized, carefully orchestrated visit to the border in the El Paso, Texas, area on June 25. That didn’t satisfy many Republicans who preferred she stake out the lower Rio Grande Valley location on the southern tip of the state, considered the vortex of the migrant crisis. Harris also was criticized for not meeting with Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott or visiting the remnants of Trump’s border wall.
It’s obvious Harris has become the “whipping girl” for many hardcore Republicans. Did someone say Sens. Tom Cotton and John Kennedy? The apparent strategy: If Republicans cannot sully Joe Biden, then relentlessly try to destroy his “left-hand girl” who, quite honestly, is an easy target.
Make no mistake, she’s in the scope of Republicans’ ire as we approach the all-important 2022 midterm elections … and 2024.
While Harris is struggling to navigate the treacherous waters that is the border issue as a liberal Democrat, Skinner is contemplating a U.S. Senate run as a conservative Republican.
Undoubtedly, a stark contrast.
Their commonalities include attending predominantly Black colleges as undergraduates—Harris to Howard University in the nation’s capital and Skinner to Spelman College in Atlanta.
Add Florida Rep. Val Demings to the mix, and the Senate could become a viable home for multiple Black women (Harris was a senator from California before Biden named her his running mate). Demings announced June 9 she will run for the Senate, opposing incumbent Florida Republican Marco Rubio in that race.
During her announcement video, Demings proclaimed, “When you grow up in the South, poor, Black and female, you have to have faith in progress and opportunity. My father was a janitor and my mother was a maid. She said,: ‘Never tire of doing good, never tire.’ I’ve never tired of representing Florida, not for one single moment.”
While Demings’ plans are set, Skinner said she will make a decision around late summer or early fall. Skinner, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh who has written books on Ronald Reagan, the Cold War and Boris Yeltsin, would run to replace outgoing Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring after this term.
Skinner, who indicated she’s talking to her constituents while mulling a decision, offered, “It’s a new era in politics where more people of color will run for higher office. More of the leadership teams in our country will look more like America.”
Black women on both sides of the aisle—Democrat and Republican. If these women win their causes and contests, they might expand the borders of the socio-political game, too.