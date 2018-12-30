CHICAGO
Every holiday season, I make a point of highlighting books that are diverse, but not specifically about diversity.
These books transcend our differences to spotlight issues that affect us all, regardless of our race, ethnicity or gender.
Sometimes people think this category disses books that delve into the important ways that people of color come to terms with who they are when straddling the intersecting worlds of their dual cultures.
Not at all.
The world needs more stories about people of color reckoning with how their outsider status amplifies the identity struggles we all have. Two books stand out in this genre: “Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir” by Jean Guerrero, which investigates her father’s descent into severe mental illness and her attempt to make sense of it by interviewing family members in Mexico; and “The Line Becomes a River,” a memoir by Francisco Cantu that chronicles his teeth-grindingly awful four years as a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
Still, I’ll paraphrase the thoughts of countless writers, artists, journalists and filmmakers who bemoan the singular expectations audiences carry around with them because of their gender, race or nationality: We contain multitudes and hold interests outside our demographic characteristics.
Here are a few exceptional books that are worth your time because they add to our understanding of ourselves as humans and citizens, not census data.
First up, is “Flashes & Verses: Becoming Attractions,” by Adrian Ernesto Cepeda, a book of poetry that speaks to people who adore pop culture. Cepeda (no relation to me) paints word pictures about everything from Charlie Chaplin’s 1931 masterpiece “City Lights” to candy bars, comic book heroes, the heartbreak of severing romantic relationships and the emotional toll of gun violence. If you’re someone who usually doesn’t care for poetry, I’d say this is the poetry book for you.
Next, a book offering a painful look at how dependent we are on other countries for our sustenance. “Eating NAFTA: Trade, Food Policies, and the Destruction of Mexico” by Alyshia Galvez is a story about how the industrialized food movement has simultaneously wiped out the healthful, locally grown slow-food culture of Mexican farmers while making Americans less knowledgeable about how food gets on their table.
Speaking of food, Luis Alberto Urrea’s novel “The House of Broken Angels” made it onto several lists of important “Latino” books of 2018. But in my reading, it’s really about how “American” families are, even when holding on tight to their ancestors’ roots.
Lastly, I offer a left-field pick: “Into the Raging Sea: Thirty-Three Mariners, One Megastorm, and the Sinking of El Faro” by journalist Rachel Slade. This tense, jaw-dropping story recounts the October 2015 sinking of container ship El Faro, the deadliest American shipping disaster in 35 years.
Slade went where few women have trod—crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a dangerous cargo ship—and, added to black box transcripts, came back with a thrilling account of a tragedy at sea.
Slade’s storytelling will grab hold of you and drag you to the darkness of the ocean floor. Like the rest of these selections, you’ll be captivated, completely forgetting the gender, race or ethnicity of the storyteller.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse