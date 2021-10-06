“The truth shall set you free.” If that is the case, why do so many institutions, individuals and organizations oppose teaching the truth in our schools about African American history? As an educator for over 50 years, including 34 in a high school classroom, I never felt threatened by teaching the truth about American history.
As a young educator, I noticed a major omission in our curriculum and in our textbooks about women, Native Americans and African Americans, all of whom contributed dearly to the development of our country. As the famous filmmaker Ken Burns has said, “If you don’t know where you have been, you won’t know how you got to where you are and won’t know where you are going.”
If we don’t know our history, we are, as George Santayana said, condemned to repeating it. At the same time, we should not feel guilt, blame or shame for our past. I told my students many times that we can’t feel guilty for what our ancestors have done. We can only be accountable for what we do. But if we don’t learn about the past, we’ll never understand why so many disparities exist today between groups and individuals.
So why are people afraid to teach the truth? Why is our State Assembly trying to prohibit teaching about our racial past? What are they trying to hide?
When I taught African American history nearly 50 years ago, I did not run into pushback. I often received accolades for bringing to the forefront pieces of our history that were lost or omitted. I didn’t teach about our past to make anyone feel uncomfortable or guilty. I taught to tell the truth.
By doing what I did, I helped my students understand many of the movements and issues we had. We discussed how our nation, as imperfect as it can be, tried to rectify our historical abuses. The way I see it, too many people don’t know our history and are fearful of the unknown. The disparities and injustices in our nation today did not happen through osmosis. Learning about the past will in fact help us understand why we are in this state of denial and divisiveness.
Knowledge is power. To deny the truth is to deny reality. We need to learn about our past to remedy the present and to create a more viable future. When I see hate, violence, expletives being shouted in the streets, murder committed in the name of justice, I want to cry.
Please, leave the educating to the educators, not the legislators. Our history is rich, not perfect. Our Constitution is designed to be amended where changes are needed. Remember, the truth shall set us free.