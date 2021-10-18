The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau leads, supports and promotes the area’s tourism industry by marketing the region as a prime visitor destination, creating a positive economic impact for the community and enhancing the quality of life. An indoor athletic and conference center directly aligns with our mission as it would provide consistent midweek business for hard-hit local tourism businesses including restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues and hotels, benefiting their employees, vendors, suppliers and contractors.
This consistent source of business would create new economic impact and improves quality of life for Janesville residents who work for, provide services to, and utilize these businesses.
For those who fear the project is moving too fast, it is important to share the full timeline that many may not be familiar with. Research and committee work has taken place for over five years.
The JACVB Board of Directors’ strategic plan, adopted in January 2018, included a goal of advocating for destination enhancing development and objectives included analysis for and potential future development of a tournament-grade sports facility. The city of Janesville added an indoor athletic facility to its strategic plan in 2017, committee work began in 2018 and a request for proposals for potential sites was released in 2019.
In October 2018, Convention Sports & Leisure (CSL), an internationally known consulting group, conducted a survey regarding a potential new sports complex in Janesville with 1,400 respondents completing the survey. In January 2019, CSL released a full study showing the need for a new indoor sports complex.
In October 2019, Johnson Consulting released a report and potential business plan. In November 2019, consultant James Lima studied the impact of the Janesville Mall as a facility site. His report concluded, “Few sites in Janesville offer as much potential to create a next generational investment in placemaking for the broader Janesville community’s enjoyment.” These documents are available for review at janesvillewi.gov.
Some have voiced concerns over final costs, and those questions are exactly what we are working to answer next. While we have estimates from our 2019 study in the range of $24 to $29 million, we need to invest in design work to have a full understanding of what current construction costs will be and how design will impact those costs.
Investment is the key word. We know from our consultant studies that investing in an indoor athletic and conference center would result in over 60 new sports tournaments and conference events each year, $10 million in new total spending throughout our community, $4 million in increased earnings, more than 100 jobs and more than 27,000 additional hotel room nights.
Some might doubt the integrity or accuracy of our consultants, but these are experts who make recommendations based on research, experience and data.
While the facts and data strongly support an indoor sports and conference center in Janesville, the emotional pull also remains strong as the Janesville community needs to invest in the future of youth athletes and in tournament and meeting and conference space. It is no longer acceptable to let the resulting economic impact pass us by and land in other communities.