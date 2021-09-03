2034—that year seems so futuristic. Like a date in a sci-fi movie, I still look at it and think that anything that far away I’ll never have to worry about. Then I realize 2034 is a mere 13 years from now.
What’s special about the year 2034? It is the year that the Social Security program’s just-released trustees report says the program will become insolvent. Put more concisely, the program begins to run out of money. In just over 12 years, retirees could face receiving only 78% of their current benefits.
Congress has been warned about the solvency of the program for more than a decade. However, as Rep. Mark Pocan once said on my talk show on WCLO, Congress tends not to act until it is facing an emergency.
Let me suggest that for once, our elected officials should act responsibly in advance of a well-defined and undisputed future financial cliff in our retirement system.
Lest I seem like another whiny citizen who only complains, allow me also to offer a solution. It is not a new solution. In fact, a huge majority of American citizens who understand the coming crisis are in favor of it: Eliminate, or at least raise, the cap on income subject to the Social Security tax.
Eliminating the cap adds an estimated 75 years of solvency to the program. While opponents will tell you (and correctly so) that this would be the largest tax increase in history and offer other scary scenarios, the truth on the ground in America is that virtually no one would notice.
The current cap ends at $142,800. There are few people entering the workforce at that level, and for anyone entering employment at less than that, Social Security taxes are always a deduction from their paychecks. Increasing the cap in that case would have no noticeable impact on earnings that eventually might increase past the cap.
Instituting the change might be hardest for those currently with incomes over the cap, which would result in a significant difference in take-home pay. If, however, our congressional representatives are the least bit creative, a phasing in of the tax, or a top-down phase in could help lessen the impact.
Why am I concerned? Anyone in the workforce looking at a 10-year or more path to retirement should be. This issue places huge uncertainty on retirement planning—especially for those in lower income brackets. I believe this is one of the biggest financial issues (short of the recent federal pandemic-related spending spree) Congress faces and has one of the simplest solutions. So I beseech our leaders—just do it.
Of course, this is an issue of national interest. It is equally important locally. I believe it will take a grassroots effort to get our congressional and Senate representatives to act. That effort can begin in Wisconsin just as easily as anywhere else.
So write letters. Send emails. Make phone calls. Go to town halls. Write letters to the local paper. Call local talk shows. Don’t allow politicians and big media outlets to decide what issues “can wait.” In the midst of the proposed spending of trillions of dollars, ask your elected officials to introduce and support a fix to the Social Security program.
Let’s call it “zap the cap.” You can start by making statements on your social media accounts and asking elected officials to protect the Social Security program. You can also copy and paste this post on your social media accounts if you agree with it. Let’s start a movement with a solution and #zapthecap.