There was a lot of talk this week on “Your Talk Show” on WCLO about the withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan. Callers talked about the too-long war, about the strategy and about those now struggling to get out of that country.
It was not until my regularly scheduled monthly interview with Janesville’s city manager that a thought that should have been obvious struck me. The former military colonel mentioned correspondence that he had received alerting veterans and service members to resources available to help cope with stresses related to the departure of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Suddenly it struck me. Thousands of men and women, selflessly putting themselves in harm’s way, were suddenly faced with a question as they watched the Taliban waltz across the country just steps behind them, taking back control of city after city. Did it matter what our service members had done in Afghanistan over the past 20 years?
This happens in the private sector, as well, most recently to the workers at Hufcor. They dedicated years to that company before an abrupt end came suddenly into view. If you’ve ever been in a situation like that, you feel lost.
We seldom think about those serving in the most selfless capacities. Sure, the U.S. military is comprised of trained soldiers. They should be hardened enough to face the rigors of battle head on. And they do. Nevertheless, when the battle ends, a toll is taken, and there needs to be time enough to reflect. These men and women who swear to protect us are only human, after all.
Today, many Americans are wondering if the more than 3,500 coalition soldiers lost over the last two decades died in vain. They wonder, as they watch the Taliban take back all that territory, if they made a difference. They wrestle with having to leave behind Afghan citizens, some of whom begged them to stay, knowing their fate was about to change without our protection.
I am heartbroken thinking about our service members asking themselves such questions. But I’m also here to answer, for myself and countless others who feel the same, their question: “Did it matter?”
Yes, it mattered. You were there when our country witnessed the murder of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans on 9/11. You were ready to move on Sept. 12.
Hearing U.S. Air Force planes overhead in the eerie silence of that week brought comfort to countless frightened Americans. When the offensive was launched in the war on terror, I felt safer. You were my strength to continue doing my job, knowing you had been willing to step into the path of people who hated America in order to defend her.
What you did mattered for 20 years. America has been spared another terrorist attack of the scale of 9/11 because you were there. Now that you are coming home, what you did over there matters even more because America should be sending you a grateful embrace for doing what many of us give little thought to: protecting Americans against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
To our veterans, those currently serving and all their families: It mattered. And I thank you.