Now, ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you the three Janesville City Council members who ignored the wishes of their constituents and who apparently think we are irresponsible consumers of alcohol and cannot be trusted to make our own decisions.
Council members Paul Williams, Susan Johnson and Michael Jackson chose personal politics over progress at the most recent council meeting. These leaders failed to understand the concept of servant leadership and instead chose to force their personal feelings on the public they represent.
Kwik Trip made it clear its business model includes alcohol sales. It offered to move up its construction timeline in order to fit within Janesville’s restrictions regarding how long they could hold an alcohol license without active sales. It has made clear its intent to bring good-paying jobs to the area. It is a reputable retailer. Apparently, none of that matters.
Instead, three council members now potentially hold hostage any development that might include alcohol.
Williams is concerned about a math problem, saying one liquor establishment for every 2,300 residents is too many. Where does that number come from and what would be the correct number?
Johnson had an even more ridiculous concern—that of beer cans, liquor bottles and other litter piling up along a public-use trail. Seriously? Does she really believe that people will dash into Kwik Trip, purchase alcohol and then immediately rip open the containers, consume them and discard them inappropriately?
Jackson also voiced concerns about the expansion of liquor sales. He correctly pointed to the havoc alcohol abuse wreaks in communities. But that some abuse a privilege has nothing to do with a business following the rules and selling a legal product.
For his part, council President Doug Marklein did the right thing by noting a possible perception of a conflict of interest and abstained from the vote. Without Marklein’s (assumed) “yes” vote, the three council members voting against the proposal send multiple negative messages like these:
- If you want to bring a business to Janesville that wants to sell alcohol, you are not welcome.
- If you are a resident who wants to see such a development proceed, you are not important.
- If you are a consumer of alcohol, the council is not sure you can handle another location where you can purchase it.
- And, quite possibly, if you are a grocer considering an underserved south-side location, you better not ask for liquor sales. Or would that situation be different for the Kwik Trip “no” voters?
If these council members are so concerned about the perils of alcohol, why not dedicate time and effort to reclaim licenses from those businesses we routinely see in the paper who fail tests and continue to sell to minors? That would reduce the number of questionable alcohol retailers and not penalize one for its timing or for being the one that throws off the “liquor stores per capita” formula.
It is not the city council’s job to reduce the alcohol culture of our area or our state. It is the council’s job to make policy based on facts, evidence and potential benefit to the city in increased property value, job creation and responsible business recruitment. It is also council members’ responsibility to vote as the residents who elected them prefer. That means all residents, not just their individual circles of friends.
There is still time for these members to give this issue broader consideration. More important, there is time for you to contact them and let them know how you feel.