It upsets me to have to write this column. I value people who step forward to donate their valuable time out of a desire to serve in local government because that is the first rung on the political ladder of power and leadership, which is so severely twisted out of shape these days.
When local leaders fail to see outside their meeting rooms, however, I feel a certain obligation to weigh in with information from the residents with whom I interact on my radio show.
This year, a set of district maps for the county was drawn by computer using the criteria most agree is fair. According to the county’s Geographic Information System manager, Jennifer Borlick, those criteria were “to create districts with equal populations that were compact and contiguous while trying to follow existing municipal boundaries where possible.” This configuration would have pitted incumbents against each other in five districts, while creating openings in seven others.
Some board members bristled at the idea of losing their districts and asked for the maps to be redrawn with the current incumbent member’s addresses being one of the criteria. The new map generated with that criteria still resulted in some districts with more than one incumbent, but more incumbents were protected under the new map. Here was the chance to lead by example.
Because the new maps did not resolve all the conflicts, the original maps with no board incumbent consideration would have been a choice that showed leadership on redistricting. The board wasted that chance and approved the maps favorable to incumbents 17-6.
I considered some board members’ arguments for approving those maps: The county board is nonpartisan; relationships between supervisors and their district constituent members are important; moving the lines as approved were only “minor” changes.
Yes, the board is nonpartisan. But I’ve heard for 10 years on my radio show that this isn’t about party affiliation but about keeping power. Other board members pointed out that turnover is common in districts between the 10-year periods of redistricting, so the relationship argument falls flat. As to the changes being minor, Republican legislators were accused during redistricting after the 2010 census of moving lines across streets and around certain population pockets to keep their seats secure. How is the county board’s recent action to be interpreted any differently?
As The Gazette reported, voting in favor of the revised, incumbent-friendly maps were Mary Beaver, Ron Bomkamp, Pam Bostwick, Richard Bostwick, Tom Brien, Wayne Gustina, Brian Knudson, Kevin Leavy, Mary Mawhinney, Louis Peer, Russ Podzilni, Robert Potter, Yuri Rashkin, Danette Rynes, Kathy Schulz, Jacob Taylor and Bob Yeomans. Three board members were absent.
“They voted after hearing from 10 speakers and letter writers who all favored the committee’s initial map,” according to the newspaper.
Do we need anything more to see how unfortunate this vote was? Instead of taking the opportunity to lead by example, the board’s vote does little more than give credibility to gerrymandering of U.S. House districts and state legislative districts.
I know many of the supervisors included in that list. I know they have a desire to serve that is well-intentioned. But after hearing from nearly a dozen people who took the time to give input, all in support of the original maps without incumbent consideration, how can board members explain their contrary vote?
Maybe we should ask them.