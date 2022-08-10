Politics is about money and games and trickery and half-truths. In my 11 years as a talk host, I’ve come to be both fascinated and disgusted by the state of our current political system. Voters only get the choice of candidates from two prominent parties, each convinced they have all the answers and each attempting to convince a majority of the electorate that the ‘other party’ is the devil.

How sad, for a country full of citizens founded on the idea that we are all created equal, to be taught from our earliest memories on to marginalize and vilify those that think differently than us.

Tim Bremel is the operations manager at WLCO Radio in Janesville.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you