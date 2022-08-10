Politics is about money and games and trickery and half-truths. In my 11 years as a talk host, I’ve come to be both fascinated and disgusted by the state of our current political system. Voters only get the choice of candidates from two prominent parties, each convinced they have all the answers and each attempting to convince a majority of the electorate that the ‘other party’ is the devil.
How sad, for a country full of citizens founded on the idea that we are all created equal, to be taught from our earliest memories on to marginalize and vilify those that think differently than us.
With the partisan primary behind us, I look at the political landscape in our state. There are more than an average number of races with no incumbent. With that default loyalty missing, there is a chance for every one of us, regardless of our party, to look at the two choices and choose the best one, not just the party choice.
Say what you will about U.S. Senators Manchin and Sinema. They were willing to buck that ever so insurmountable party line to attempt to serve constituents that had mixed feelings about some bills.
Can we get that to happen elsewhere? If we desire to do so, we can. The outcome of the November elections will say a lot about the voters in our state. Have we all become partisan hacks, or do we still have the ability to think and reason and understand differing solutions to a problem?
Here are just a few of the unique opportunities I see for Wisconsin voters in November.
1st Congressional District
With a relatively new incumbent in Bryan Steil and a Democratic challenger in Ann Roe both fighting in a much more competitive (newly drawn) district, who can make their case to the voters?
31st State Assembly District
An open seat with Amy Loudenbeck now running for Secretary of State. Is it a lock for Republicans due to gerrymandering, or could a new voice with sound ideas win? We’ll find out if voters abandon party loyalty, whether Brienne Brown or Ellen Schutt seems to have the better ideas.
15th Senate District
Wisconsin’s 15th Senate District has two first-time voices as well. Though Mark Spreitzer has some history in the 45th Assembly District, does that automatically make him the choice over challenger and newcomer Mark Trofimchuck?
45th Assembly District
Speaking of the 45th District, will voters hear beyond party lines to determine whether Jeff Klett or Clinton Anderson has the better ideas for the state?
33rd Assembly District
Don Vruwink has been moved to the newly drawn 33rd Assembly District, with over 50% of his constituents new to his style of governing. In Tuesday night’s Republican primary for the 33rd District, Scott Johnson prevailed over Dale Oppermann. Johnson took 51.6% of votes, Oppermann 48.4%.
Can voters set aside the endless campaign ads with half-truths and misrepresentations, to put real representatives in those seats instead of politicians? In the past years, I have lost some faith that we can reclaim our political process by being the less-partisan people we used to be and vote for the better candidates. This is a year to test my theory that most of us still want reasonable, sound and open-minded legislators in Madison. In three months, we’ll know if I’m right.
Tim Bremel is the operations manager at WLCO Radio in Janesville.