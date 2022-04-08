While hosting WCLO’s traditional nighttime election coverage Tuesday with Stan Milam and Rich Gruber, I felt just a bit of inspiration. Looking at the results with fresh eyes Wednesday, that thought remained. In some of the most controversy-laced local races in years, it seemed that reasonable candidates and voter common sense prevailed.
The county’s Democratic and Republican parties were in the fray in this spring’s nonpartisan election, making endorsements largely along single-issue political lines. Republicans endorsed strong anti-mask school board candidates in Milton and pro-school-choice candidates in Beloit. Democrats endorsed school board candidates who often displayed more progressive views on education and more tolerance for health policies. As a general summary, I would suggest those two positions resulted in a draw.
In Janesville’s City Council race, voters did not “throw the bums out” as some people, largely opposed to the proposed Woodman’s Community Center, suggested. They returned two incumbents to their seats, but they did cast more votes for Republican-endorsed newcomer Aaron Burdick than either Paul Williams or Paul Benson.
In Beloit’s hotly contested school board race, voters returned two incumbents and two of the Republican-endorsed candidates. This seems a fair balance.
As for the county board, only one candidate endorsed by the Democrats won a seat, while five from the Republican endorsement list won their elections. With district boundaries creating urban and rural population pockets, I am not certain that means a Republican advantage.
Looking across the field of those who won or kept seats Tuesday, my impression is that those who voted were informed on the issues and the candidates and voted for candidates and not for endorsements from political parties seeking to inject partisanship into a nonpartisan election.
Perhaps I’m just wearing my rose-colored glasses a bit more than I should, but this election really seemed to set a balance between new ideas and proven experience. Candidates who stood solely on singular issues or whose campaigns were based along party-line rhetoric failed more often than those who were reasonable and solution oriented. How refreshing.
I, for one, am going to attempt to carry this optimistic view into the midterm elections. Make no mistake, this will be one of the ugliest elections ever, particularly at the federal level. The relentless mudslinging campaign ads have already begun. It will be loud, incessant and ugly.
That is why I take my hope from the voters this week. Could this be the election where we don’t fall for the red-meat-laced ads that make us want to devour opponents? Could this be an election where voters put American ideals ahead of party insults and ads laden with misleading claims? Could this lead to an election of candidates who will represent their constituents instead of their special interests?
Gosh, I hope so.